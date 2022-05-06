DP Compares Allegations Surrounding Han's Daughter to Cho Family

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has compared allegations surrounding justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon's daughter to those leveled against former justice minister Cho Kuk and his family.During Han's confirmation hearing on Monday, DP Rep. Kim Nam-kuk accused the nominee, who had led the prosecution's investigation into the Cho family's university admission allegations, of hypocrisy.Kim claimed that Han failed to submit documents verifying his daughter's extracurricular volunteer activity, despite having conducted an extensive probe into the Cho family after the ex-minister's daughter fell short of the required volunteer hours.DP Rep. Kim Yong-min accused the prosecution of turning a blind eye to the latest allegations.DP-turned-independent Rep. Min Hyung-bae claimed that a Seoul National University professor had said allegations regarding Han's daughter are more than ten times more serious than those involving the Cho family.