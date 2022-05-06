F-35A Stealth Fighter Jets Included in S. Korea-U.S. Joint Air Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The F-35A stealth fighter will be among the jets taking part in a two-week joint drill kicking off on the eve of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration.According to military sources on Monday, South Korea and the U.S. commenced their regular two-week combined air force drills, known as the “Korea Flying Training.”Forty F-35A jets are known to have been deployed for the training. The powerful fighter jets can covertly infiltrate enemy territory to destroy key targets such as nuclear weapons, missiles and military command facilities.The jet is regarded as one of the most threatening weapons to North Korea, given its weak air defense system.The inclusion of the fighters is viewed by some observers as a warning to North Korea in response to its recent missile tests, with not only the inauguration of President-elect Yoon on Tuesday but also a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden starting Friday of the following week.The training is a scaled-back version of the large-scale “Max Thunder” exercise that the two countries staged in the past, which called for a massive mobilization of their air assets and service members.