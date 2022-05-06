Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Employment Insurance Subscriptions Rise by over 500,000 for 4th Straight Month

Written: 2022-05-09 16:08:31Updated: 2022-05-09 16:38:35

Employment Insurance Subscriptions Rise by over 500,000 for 4th Straight Month

Photo : KBS News

The number of state employment insurance subscribers rose by over 500-thousand for the fourth consecutive month.

According to the labor ministry on Monday, there were 14-point-75 million subscribers at the end of April, up three-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

The on-year increase, which stood at 334-thousand last November, gradually rose to 548-thousand in January of this year and has since stayed above 500-thousand each subsequent month.

Subscriptions increased in all sectors and among all age groups, with the manufacturing sector reporting a two-point-three-percent jump in April, while the service industry saw a four-point-five-percent rise.

Payment of unemployment benefits stood 972-point-two billion won last month, down 16 percent on-year. The number of recipients totaled 652-thousand, down more than eleven-point-seven percent from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >