Ruling Party Vows to Reject Land Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers have voiced ardent opposition to confirming President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's land minister nominee, promising to look into filing a legal complaint.During a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday, DP lawmakers of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee rejected nominee Won Hee-ryong, citing multiple allegations against him.As former governor of Jeju, Won faces charges he had exercised partiality in the largest development project on the island, as well as changing the usage of the site of his house, and misusing his corporate credit card.DP lawmakers said that the nominee has shown a dismissive attitude toward the allegations against him, and added that if he did indeed abuse his public power to the alleged degree, it is only the start of greater corruption.