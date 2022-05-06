Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon Accepts Resignations by Education, Justice, Unification Ministers

Written: 2022-05-09 19:09:18Updated: 2022-05-09 19:14:18

Moon Accepts Resignations by Education, Justice, Unification Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has accepted the resignations of three Cabinet ministers on the eve of the launch of the incoming administration. 

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters on Monday that resignations by education minister Yoo Eun-hae, justice minister Park Beom-kye and unification minister Lee In-young have been granted presidential authorization.  

Earlier, all Cabinet members belonging to the ruling Democratic Party had agreed to resign en masse in time for Moon's departure, whose five-year term ends Monday night. 

The presidential office had postponed accepting their resignations altogether out of concern vacancies would prevent the Yoon Suk Yeol administration from properly conducting Cabinet meetings. 

In order for the Cabinet to make a decision, a quorum of at least half of the 20-member Cabinet must be present. So far, seven of Yoon’s Cabinet member nominees have received a confirmation hearing report from parliament. 

Moon is said to have accepted the three ministers’ resignations amid speculation that Yoon will likely appoint up to 13 of his nominees regardless of the outcome of their parliamentary confirmation hearings.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >