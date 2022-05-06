Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Reportedly to be Tapped for NIS Chief

Photo : KBS News

Incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to nominate Kim Kyu-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser, as the first spy chief of his administration.Yonhap News on Monday quoted an official described as a key aide to Yoon as saying that Kim is the most likely to be tapped as the new National Intelligence Service(NIS) director, adding the announcement will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.Previously a career diplomat, Kim served as first vice foreign minister, first deputy head of the National Security Office of the presidential office and senior presidential secretary for foreign affairs and national security under the Park Geun-hye administration. He also served as second deputy director of NIS.A nominee for NIS chief is subject to a confirmation hearing by the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.