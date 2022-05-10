Yoon to be Sworn in as 20th President of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will be sworn in as the 20th president of South Korea on Tuesday.The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the National Assembly following the pre-ceremony events at 10 a.m.Yoon will deliver a 25-minute speech, which is reportedly centered on revitalizing the Korean economy and elevating the country’s role in the international community.Opting to forego the traditional car parade, Yoon will instead visit a senior welfare center and a children’s park near his new presidential office in Yongsan after the inauguration ceremony.Yoon will then travel to his office and begin his duties as the new president.In the afternoon, Yoon is scheduled to attend a celebratory event at the National Assembly. He will finish his first day as president by hosting a dinner with foreign dignitaries at the Silla Seoul hotel.Yoon's wife Kim Keon-hee will accompany the president on the first day of Yoon's presidency.Yoon began his five-year term at the start of Tuesday at an underground bunker set up at his new office by receiving a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the new commander-in-chief.