UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting on N. Korean Missile Launches on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will reportedly convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the request of the United States to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches.According to AFP and other news outlets, the UNSC is set to hold an open meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the North Korea issues.The meeting comes amid rising threats from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile from waters off its eastern coastal city of Sinpo toward the East Sea on Saturday afternoon.The launch came just three days after the North fired another projectile, presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea.The U.S. State Department recently assessed that North Korea could be ready for a nuclear test as early as this month.