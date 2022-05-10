New COVID-19 Cases Rise to about 50,000

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases climbed back to nearly 50-thousand amid signs of a slowdown in the downward trend in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 49-thousand-933 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day including 23 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-614-thousand-895.The daily tally rose by about 30-thousand from a day ago, but decreased by nearly 12-hundred from a week ago.The government said it will be able to make a more accurate assessment of the virus situation after this week.The number of critically ill patients dropped by 23 from the previous day to 398. The figure fell to the 300 range for the first time in 81 days since February 18.Monday saw 62 deaths from the virus, up 22 from a day ago. The death toll came to 23-thousand-462, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical patients dropped to 19-point-two percent, falling below 20 percent for the first time in about three months.More than 231-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home nationwide, down ten thousand from a day ago.