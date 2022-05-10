Parliamentary Cmt Fails to Confirm Justice Minister Nominee Han Dong-hoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary legislation committee has failed to adopt a confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee, Han Dong-hoon, despite a cross-examination that ran late into the night.The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee concluded Han's confirmation hearing at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 17-and-a-half hours after convening the hearing on Monday morning.The People Power Party, which became the ruling party as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, called on all committee members to approve Han’s confirmation hearing report. But the Democratic Party(DP), now the main opposition, refused.A DP official said the party believes Han is unfit for the Cabinet post.The DP said it will discuss whether to adopt the report only after Han submits additional materials to parliament as requested by the party which relate to various allegations surrounding the nominee.The party has asked Han to present files in relation to his mother's alleged tax evasion and a related expedient gifting of an apartment unit, the purported violation of the agricultural law, and allegations surrounding his teenage daughter's extracurricular activities related to her college admission.