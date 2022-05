Photo : KBS News

The website of the presidential office has virtually suspended operations with President Moon Jae-in’s five-year term coming to an end on Monday.With the shutdown, all materials from previous governments related to the top office that were on the presidential office's website will be transferred to the Presidential Archives website.With the website’s suspension, the online petition platform that the Moon Jae-in government had introduced on the site will also no longer be available.Since the platform began services on August 19, 2017, more than one-point-one million petitions were posted and the platform logged some 516 million hits as of February of this year.On a daily average, around 312-thousand people visited the online petition platform and 670 petitions were posted.