Foreign Minister Nominee Meets Japanese Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister nominee Park Jin met with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Seoul on Monday and discussed ways to advance their countries’ future-oriented ties.According to the foreign ministry, the two officials shared the view that it is imperative for Seoul and Tokyo to swiftly improve inter-country relations.In particular, Park and Hayashi agreed on the need to boost close cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo as well as among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo amid the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula and the rapidly-changing international situation.Hayashi expressed hope that Park will visit Tokyo at the earliest date possible as he and Park agreed to promptly pursue consultations among foreign affairs authorities to address key bilateral issues.Monday’s meeting came during Hayashi’s visit to the nation to attend the presidential inauguration of Yoon Suk Yeol as a special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Hayashi is set to deliver a letter from the prime minister when he meets Yoon later on Tuesday.The last time Japan’s foreign minister visited South Korea was around four years ago in June 2018 when then-foreign minister Taro Kono visited Seoul to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.