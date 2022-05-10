First Meeting of Top Military Brass under Yoon Gov't to be Held This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Top military commanders are set to engage in their first meeting under the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Wednesday, amid speculation that North Korea may be preparing for a nuclear test.According to military sources on Tuesday, defense minister nominee Lee Jong-sup is set to helm the meeting of top officers from the major branches of the military and other institutions related to national security.Lee is expected to be confirmed for the ministerial post later on Tuesday, amid assessments that the North's nuclear test preparations may be nearly complete.Some speculate that Pyongyang may push ahead with its seventh nuclear test shortly after Yoon's inauguration on Tuesday or around U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul later this month.While checking on the military's readiness posture, the participants at the meeting are also expected to discuss various response steps to the North's possible nuclear provocation, such as the deployment of U.S. strategic assets.