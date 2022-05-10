Son Heung-min Tops Sky Sports' Power Ranking

Tottenham Hotspur's star winger Son Heung-min, who recently netted his 20th goal in a single Premier League season for the first time, topped a power list by a British sports broadcaster.
The 29-year-old South Korean ranked first on Sky Sports' power ranking after scoring 71-thousand-587 cumulative performance-based points over the 2021-2022 season.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah trailed behind in second place with 71-thousand-295 points.
Sky Sports said while Salah maintained the top position throughout most of the season, Son claimed the title after nearly doubling his expected goal return and scoring more non-penalty goals than Salah.
Number three in the ranking was Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with 65-thousand-115 points, followed by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who secured 65-thousand-two points.
The South Korean footballer also reached the summit of the form chart for performances over the last five league games with nine-thousand-923 points. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ranked second and third, respectively.