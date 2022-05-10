Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Son Heung-min Tops Sky Sports' Power Ranking

Written: 2022-05-10 13:48:34Updated: 2022-05-10 15:52:01

Son Heung-min Tops Sky Sports' Power Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur's star winger Son Heung-min, who recently netted his 20th goal in a single Premier League season for the first time, topped a power list by a British sports broadcaster.

The 29-year-old South Korean ranked first on Sky Sports' power ranking after scoring 71-thousand-587 cumulative performance-based points over the 2021-2022 season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah trailed behind in second place with 71-thousand-295 points.

Sky Sports said while Salah maintained the top position throughout most of the season, Son claimed the title after nearly doubling his expected goal return and scoring more non-penalty goals than Salah.

Number three in the ranking was Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with 65-thousand-115 points, followed by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who secured 65-thousand-two points.

The South Korean footballer also reached the summit of the form chart for performances over the last five league games with nine-thousand-923 points. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ranked second and third, respectively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >