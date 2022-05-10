Son Heung-min Tops Sky Sports' Power Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur's star winger Son Heung-min, who recently netted his 20th goal in a single Premier League season for the first time, topped a power list by a British sports broadcaster.The 29-year-old South Korean ranked first on Sky Sports' power ranking after scoring 71-thousand-587 cumulative performance-based points over the 2021-2022 season.Liverpool's Mohamed Salah trailed behind in second place with 71-thousand-295 points.Sky Sports said while Salah maintained the top position throughout most of the season, Son claimed the title after nearly doubling his expected goal return and scoring more non-penalty goals than Salah.Number three in the ranking was Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with 65-thousand-115 points, followed by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who secured 65-thousand-two points.The South Korean footballer also reached the summit of the form chart for performances over the last five league games with nine-thousand-923 points. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ranked second and third, respectively.