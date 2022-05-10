All Points to Mount Bugak Cleared with Cheong Wa Dae Opening to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

A trail on Seoul's Mount Bugak that leads to the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae has been opened to the public for the first time in 54 years as the former executive complex was opened to the general public.A ceremony was held in front of the complex also known as the Blue House on Tuesday, marking the realization of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to open the gates to the complex for the first time in 74 years.Visitors can walk through the 250-thousand square meter compound freely, though inside access to the structures such as the presidential residence, the state reception house and the main office building are still off-limits.Public access to Mount Bugak was prohibited from 1968 following an attempt by North Korean commandos to raid the presidential compound and assassinate then-President Park Chung-hee.Parts of the mountain were opened after 2006, but its south side behind the presidential compound remained off limits to civilians.Public tours of the former presidential office are available by reservation. Up to 39-thousand people can visit via six time slots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day through May 23. Plans for after that date are yet unknown.