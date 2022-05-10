Pres. Yoon Gets to Work at Yongsan Office Greeting International Delegates

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun his official duties as the head of state at the newly relocated presidential office in Yongsan, where he will hold a series of meetings with visiting foreign delegates.Arriving at the presidential complex at around half past noon on Tuesday, Yoon went straight to work at his temporary office on the fifth floor.He expressed joy at having a space prepared for him in such a short time and reiterated the goal of building a country where everyone prospers together.The president kicked off back-to-back meetings at 1:30 p.m. with the lead U.S. delegate, Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.Thereafter, Yoon met with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi who hand-delivered a letter for President Yoon from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Yoon’s schedule then called for a meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Abu Dhabi government.He is then expected to return to the National Assembly for a banquet at the Rotunda Hall.Diplomatic one-on-ones then resume at his Yongsan office. Yoon is to greet the Chinese delegation led by Vice President Wang Qishan and also hold summit talks with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.