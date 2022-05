Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed seven Cabinet ministers on his first day in office on Tuesday.The seven are those for whom bipartisan confirmation hearing reports were approved by lawmakers of rival political parties. The nominees include the ministers of defense, science, labor, environment, and agriculture and fisheries.The appointments were made after Yoon accepted a recommendation to do so by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.Yoon also appointed presidential staffers, including chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, five senior secretaries and the heads of the Office of National Security and the Presidential Security Service.Earlier, Yoon made a formal request to parliament seeking the appointment of his prime minister nominee, Han Duck-soo. This marks his very first official motion as president.