Culture K-pop Artist AleXa Wins NBC's 'American Song Contest'

A rising K-pop star from Oklahoma, AleXa, was declared the winner of “American Song Contest” on Monday, becoming the first K-pop artist to win a major U.S. audition program.



“American Song Contest” is NBC's music competition series featuring 56 contenders representing each U.S. state, territory and capital, all vying for the title of “Best Original Song.”



Earning the highest score among ten teams in the final round, AleXa clinched the top spot, beating out big-name competitors like Grammy winner Michael Bolton from Connecticut and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allen Stone from Washington.



AleXa first became known to the public in 2018 through one of Korea's most competitive audition programs, “Produce 48.” She made her K-pop debut the following year with her single “Bomb,” which landed at number seven on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.