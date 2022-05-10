Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

K-pop Artist AleXa Wins NBC's 'American Song Contest'

Written: 2022-05-10 16:43:11Updated: 2022-05-10 19:49:16

A rising K-pop star from Oklahoma, AleXa, was declared the winner of “American Song Contest” on Monday, becoming the first K-pop artist to win a major U.S. audition program.

“American Song Contest” is NBC's music competition series featuring 56 contenders representing each U.S. state, territory and capital, all vying for the title of “Best Original Song.”

Earning the highest score among ten teams in the final round, AleXa clinched the top spot, beating out big-name competitors like Grammy winner Michael Bolton from Connecticut and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allen Stone from Washington.

AleXa first became known to the public in 2018 through one of Korea's most competitive audition programs, “Produce 48.” She made her K-pop debut the following year with her single “Bomb,” which landed at number seven on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >