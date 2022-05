Photo : YONHAP News

While new COVID-19 infections continue their downward trend, one in five cases have been found to affect children or teens.According to health authorities on Tuesday, minors aged 18 and younger accounted for 21-point-four percent of the nearly 50-thousand cases from Monday’s testing.The percentage of youngsters in the infection tally has been growing over the past week.Authorities believe the slowing decline in new infections in the past few days is due to increased public activities during the Children's Day and Parents' Day holidays.Lee Sang-won, an official at the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said the infection rate has risen slightly in all age groups, but teenagers and those in their 20s show the sharpest increase.He attributed the increase in infections to those in the age group being more socially active.