Pres. Yoon Receives Biden's Letter from U.S. Special Envoy

Written: 2022-05-10 19:28:47Updated: 2022-05-11 13:29:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a U.S. delegation to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration has delivered a letter for the new South Korean leader from President Joe Biden ahead of their scheduled summit later this month. 

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, paid a visit to Yoon's office in Yongsan Tuesday afternoon, after attending his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly earlier in the day. 

The U.S. second gentleman said Biden looks forward to meeting with Yoon, noting the May 21 summit in Seoul will be South Korea’s earliest-arranged summit with the U.S. to-date following the inauguration of a new South Korean president. 

Emhoff said Biden directly asked him to deliver a letter for Yoon, which he said contains the U.S. leader’s wish to closely cooperate with Yoon over the next five years. 

Yoon thanked Biden for sending a delegation and a letter while assessing the success of the Seoul-Washington alliance, calling it a linchpin of peace and prosperity for Northeast Asia over the past 70 years. He also expressed his anticipation that his meeting with the U.S. delegation on his first day in office signifies the alliance's bright future.
