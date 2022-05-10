Unif. Minister Nominee: Ample Discussion Should Precede Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for unification minister Kwon Young-se says he is open to holding inter-Korean talks, including a summit, but sufficient discussions should occur before such a dialogue is arranged.According to the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Kwon, who served as vice chair of Yoon’s transition committee, outlined his views on North Korea in a written response to a questionnaire ahead of his parliamentary confirmation hearing.Asked about the need for an inter-Korean summit or a trilateral summit involving the U.S., he said a summit should proceed in a way that contributes to practical progress on inter-Korean relations and peace on the peninsula, including North Korea's denuclearization.Mentioning “a fluid and grave phase of provocations” by Pyongyang, the nominee said there will come an opportune time to consider specific moves regarding a summit with the North if the current phase comes to a lull, indicating he won’t be in a hurry to arrange one should he take the post.As for Yoon’s policy on North Korea, Kwon denied it will be hawkish and said the new government will pursue a flexible harmony between principles and practicality.