State Dept.: Denuclearization of Peninsula is Common Objective of S. Korea, US

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed the United States' commitment to close coordination with the new South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, stressing that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the common objective of Seoul and Washington.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked to comment on Yoon's remarks on North Korea during his inauguration speech.Yoon said in the speech on Tuesday that if North Korea takes the path toward substantial denuclearization, South Korea is prepared to present an audacious plan to strengthen the North's economy.Price said that the U.S. has been and will continue to coordinate closely with South Korea to address the threat posed by the North's unlawful programs of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, and to advance their shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The spokesperson added that it is an objective Washington shares with the previous and the current South Korean government.