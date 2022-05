Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit China at a mutually convenient time.Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan extended the invitation during a meeting with Yoon on Tuesday at the new presidential office in Yongsan in Seoul.Wang, considered one of the closest aides to Xi, is visiting South Korea to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony as Xi's special envoy.Wang told Yoon through an interpreter that President Xi told him to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony on his behalf and to convey his hopes that South Korea will prosper and flourish under Yoon's leadership.President Yoon expressed gratitude for the invitation, while expressing hope that Xi will visit South Korea. Xi's last trip to South Korea was in July 2014, while former President Moon Jae-in visited China twice during his term.