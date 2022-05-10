US Intelligence Chief: N. Korea Continues Fissile Material Production for Nuclear Weapons

Photo : KBS News

Amid speculation of a possible nuclear test by North Korea this month, the U.S. intelligence chief has assessed that the North continues to produce plutonium and is probably expanding its uranium enrichment program.Director of National Intelligence(DNI) Avril Haines presented the assessment on Tuesday in a report submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee.Haines said in the report that North Korea continues to produce fissile material, which maintains its plutonium program and is likely expanding its uranium enrichment program.The DNI director noted that North Korea resumed missile launches, which include the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in January, and it is expected to conduct a nuclear test this year.She also wrote that she expects North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will continue to bolster and expand his nation’s nuclear and conventional weapons capabilities targeting the United States and its allies.Haines assessed that Kim seems to believe that nuclear weapons and ICBMs will ultimately protect his regime and that the international community will recognize his country as a nuclear power in time.