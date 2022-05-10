Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 28.7% in First 10 Days of May

Written: 2022-05-11 09:34:23Updated: 2022-05-11 10:40:55

Exports Rise 28.7% in First 10 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose by more than 28 percent on-year in the first ten days of May.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 16-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 28-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports rose by eight-point-nine percent, with the number of working days increasing by one from last year to come in at six-point-five days.

Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose ten-point-eight percent and 256-point-three percent, respectively, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped 20-point-six percent and 27-point-two percent each.

Exports to the United States and China increased 30-point-one percent and nine-point-six percent each, while outbound commodities to Hong Kong plunged 35-point-four percent.

Imports rose 34-point-seven percent on-year to 19-point-eight billion dollars during the cited period.

The trade deficit expanded to three-point-72 billion dollars from about two-point-21 billion dollars a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >