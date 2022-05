Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell to about 44-thousand amid a general downward trend in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 43-thousand-925 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 37 cases from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-658-thousand-794.The daily tally dropped by some five thousand from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients dropped by 15 from a day ago to 383, down 58 from the daily average of the previous week.Tuesday saw 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-491. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.