Yoon to Debut on World Stage in COVID-19 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was sworn in on Tuesday, is expected to make his presidential debut on the world stage this week during a second summit on the COVID-19 pandemic.The White House announced in a statement on Tuesday that the U.S. will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.The statement said the virtual summit, slated for Thursday, will be joined by countries, other partners, non-governmental organizations and private sector companies, with South Korea listed as an attendee.President Yoon will reportedly deliver a speech during the summit, which will be his first international address before global leaders.In his appearance, Yoon is expected to explain South Korea's efforts and plans in the global fight against the pandemic. Yoon's remarks will reportedly be pre-recorded.According to the White House, the summit will focus on four key objectives: recommitting intensity to the global response, vaccinating the world, protecting the most vulnerable and preventing future catastrophes.