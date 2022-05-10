Pro-N. Korean Media Criticizes Yoon Gov't on Inauguration Day

Photo : KBS News

Pro-North Korean media have lodged criticism at the new Yoon Suk Yeol government, pointing to his pledge to further strengthen ties with the U.S. and Japan as a factor that could heighten instability on the Korean Peninsula.The Chosun Sinbo, a Japan-based pro-North Korea newspaper, issued the criticism in an article released within hours of Yoon's inauguration on Tuesday, accusing Yoon of acting against North Korea.In reference to Yoon's inaugural address, it added that the risk lies in South Korea "advertising that it will blindly trust and obey the United States when the U.S. is wielding its power in the international arena to maintain its hegemony."Another North Korean propaganda media, Ryomyong, delivered similar sentiments, criticizing Yoon for dispatching a delegation to Japan, perceiving such a move as direct opposition to Pyongyang.Meanwhile, the North's state media, such as the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun, did not report on the launch of the new South Korean government.