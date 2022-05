Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his senior aides to closely monitor the security situation on the peninsula amid reports of a possible North Korean nuclear test as well as other aspects of state affairs.In his first meeting with senior secretaries after taking office, Yoon emphasized on Wednesday that the administration needs to be proactive in devising policies to steer the nation in the right direction.He also underlined that the economy is in a very difficult place, with rising consumer prices at the forefront of concerns, creating the need to come up with countermeasures to address the causes of inflationary pressure.In reference to an extra budget bill, Yoon called for swiftly compensating small merchants who have been impacted by COVID-19 business restrictions.