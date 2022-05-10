New Defense Minister Emphasizes Firm Readiness Posture against N. Korea Threats

Photo : KBS News

In his first meeting of key military officers, South Korea's new defense minister Lee Jong-sup has called for a firm readiness posture against threats out of North Korea.One day after being confirmed to the post, Lee on Wednesday paid a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery before helming the meeting of the top brass via video conference.After receiving reports, Lee assessed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula to be very serious given the increase in North Korea's missile threats as well as the possibility of a nuclear test.He emphasized that the military should maintain a firm readiness posture in land, sea, and air positioned for a proactive response to any security threat.He then ordered the military to respond immediately in self-defense should North Korea conduct a direct provocation that undermines the South’s security.Lee also added that a culture should be created within the military in which discipline is paramount and sacrifice for the country is respected.