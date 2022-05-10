New Defense Chief Pledges Defense Readiness via Reinforced 3-Pronged System

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's new defense chief pledged to establish robust defense readiness against all possible security threats through the enhancement of the nation's three-pronged defense system.The system mentioned in Lee Jong-sup’s first speech as defense minister on Wednesday referred to the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense(KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation(KMPR) plan.During his swearing-in ceremony, Lee said the military will sternly respond to North Korea's strategic provocation, exercising the national right to self-defense.The minister highlighted the gravity of the current security situation, citing escalating Sino-U.S. tensions and the North's advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.Aside from defense readiness, Lee talked about building a strong military well-equipped with science and technology through reforms, enhancing the alliance with the U.S., and expanding cooperation with allied nations.The minister also promised to improve the competitiveness of the domestic defense industry and increase exports.