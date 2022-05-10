Lifting of COVID-19 Quarantine to be Considered by New Leadership Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities under the new Yoon Suk Yeol government will discuss next week when to lift remaining COVID-19 quarantine rules in line with a recent downgrade of the virus' infectious disease level from the highest Class One to Two.The decision was reached Wednesday during the first meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, presided over by second vice health minister Lee Gi-il.Citing the decline in average daily cases for seven consecutive weeks, the vice minister assessed that the virus' risk level nationwide in the first week of May was similar to levels preceding the outbreak of the omicron variant in January.Lee said that, following a comprehensive review, the nation could consider lifting mandatory testing and seven-day quarantine for confirmed patients from May 23 as previously planned. He said the weekly average of daily cases should remain below 100-thousand, with last week’s average coming in at around 38-thousand.Participants at Wednesday's meeting also discussed key tasks under the 100-day COVID-19 response roadmap put forth by Yoon's transition team last month.