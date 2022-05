Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out his diplomatic duties for a second day, meeting with foreign dignitaries in Seoul to congratulate him on his inauguration.On Wednesday, Yoon met with former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera, and George Furey, the speaker of Canada's Senate, for talks on promoting bilateral cooperation.The president also held discussions with the chairman of Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan and his delegation.In the afternoon, Yoon is scheduled to hold meetings with a Japanese parliamentary delegation.On Tuesday, the president welcomed delegations from the U.S., Japan, China, the UAE and Singapore.