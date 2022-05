Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will send humanitarian aid worth 13-point-eight million dollars to support Syrian refugees and displaced persons as well as their host countries, such as Lebanon and Jordan.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision on Tuesday during the Sixth Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region organized by the European Union.The ministry will prioritize the provision of food, water, healthcare and hygiene supplies and other basic necessities. It will also undertake mid- to long-term projects to help restore local communities destroyed by the ongoing war, now in its twelfth year.Officials said South Korea, as a leading nation, plans to continue to actively contribute to the resolution of global crises.