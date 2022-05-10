Menu Content

Yoon Nominates Fmr. Presidential Aide on Diplomacy, Security as NIS Chief

Written: 2022-05-11 15:14:21Updated: 2022-05-11 15:27:10

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has tapped a former presidential aide from the Park Geun-hye government to head the National Intelligence Service(NIS).

The top office on Wednesday announced the nomination of Kim Kyou-hyun, a career diplomat who served as first vice foreign minister and first deputy national security adviser before simultaneously serving as senior presidential secretary for foreign affairs and second deputy national security adviser in the Park government.

The nominee spent most of his diplomatic career handling issues pertaining to the Seoul-Washington alliance. During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, Kim handled the issue of wartime operational control transfer from Washington to Seoul.

Kim was investigated by prosecutors for allegedly manipulating documents related to the Park administration's response to the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, but was never charged.

Kim's nomination will be finalized following a parliamentary confirmation hearing. 

Meanwhile, Kweon Chun-taek, a former NIS official and diplomat, was selected as the spy agency's deputy director.
