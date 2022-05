Photo : YONHAP News

The fate of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family was a key topic during the parliamentary confirmation hearing for gender minister nominee Kim Hyun-sook held on Wednesday.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers pointed out the irony in Kim, who supports President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to abolish the ministry, standing as the nominee.They said that the whole situation was nonsensical and nothing short of a comedy.Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) defended Kim, arguing that the gender ministry has been derelict in its ​duty, especially regarding sex crimes committed by those in power.The PPP also said the DP's request for documents is too excessive compared to past nominees. The DP claimed Kim has not submitted papers related to various allegations which are necessary to properly vet the candidate.