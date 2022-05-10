Poet and Democracy Activist Kim Ji-ha Laid to Rest

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Ji-ha, a poet and democracy activist who was imprisoned for his fight against the authoritarian government in the 1970s, was laid to rest on Wednesday.A funeral service was held in Wonju, Gangwon Province, attended by his family members and members of the art and cultural communities.Kim died on Sunday at the age of 81 after suffering from an unspecified health condition.After graduating from Seoul National University, Kim launched his career as a poet in 1969, publishing five poems such as "The Yellow Earth" and "Rain."Kim was arrested in 1970 for his satirical work "The Five Bandits" that was critical of the five rich and powerful groups in South Korea at the time.Four years later, he was sentenced to death for allegedly instigating a group of students to overthrow the Park Chung-hee government in violation of the National Security Act. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment, but he was eventually released in 1980.Kim is also known as the son-in-law of Pak Kyongni, one of the country's most renowned novelists who wrote the epic novel "The Land."