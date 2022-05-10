JCS Chair Joins Indo-Pacific Security Forum to Discuss Climate Change

Photo : KBS News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul has attended the third Indo-Pacific Security Forum, this time with a focus on the impact of climate change on security.According to the JCS, Won joined the video conference on Wednesday, along with his counterparts from 22 countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including the U.S., Australia, India and Japan.During the virtual call, Won stressed that climate change is no longer a matter limited to the environment or science but a security issue that heavily influences peace in the international community.The South Korean top military officer underlined the need for international solidarity and cooperation, in tandem with individual countries’ efforts, to respond effectively to climate change.He noted that various environmental conditions caused by climate change are increasingly affecting the management of military forces. Military personnel were also playing a larger role in disaster recovery and relief. In light of this, he stressed the need for expanded cooperation and exchanges in the military area.Hosted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the forum started last September.