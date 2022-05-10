Expressway Traffic, Service Station Sales Rise amid Lifted Distancing Rules

The volume of traffic on expressways and the sales at motorway service stations both increased in the first week of May, compared to the same period of last year, as the government lifted social distancing rules that had been in place to fight COVID-19.The Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC) said on Wednesday that traffic on expressways and sales at rest areas posted a respective gain of eight-point-six percent and 46 percent on-year.The increases are attributed to a pent-up appetite for travel in the spring season, made more pleasant by the lifting of the outdoor mask mandate, as well as a growing number of travelers choosing to eat inside service stations.The KEC said it had taken measures to apply extended fuel tax cuts to gas stations on expressways nationwide, while expanding mobile order and payment services at rest stops to offer greater convenience to users.The state-run road and traffic managing agency forecast that sales of service areas on expressways will rise further in June, when the summer holiday season starts.