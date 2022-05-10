Yoon Pushes for Resumption of Gimpo-Haneda Flight Route in May

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed his desire to see flights resumed between major airports in Seoul and Tokyo within this month.In a meeting with a group of visiting Japanese lawmakers at the presidential office in Yongsan on Wednesday, Yoon said his government will establish quarantine facilities at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul to conduct tests on those departing for Japan.The president also called for Tokyo's Haneda Airport to exempt Korean arrivals from some quarantine rules so they can work or travel in Japan immediately. He was apparently referring to a three-day mandatory quarantine in place.Yoon expected the reopening of the Gimpo-Haneda air route to reinvigorate people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.The resumption of flight services between the two airports was one of the proposals made by a South Korean delegation sent by Yoon to Japan in late April.Yoon underlined that South Korea and Japan are the closest neighbors and important partners that share the values of free democracy and market economy. The president added that a prompt restoration and improvement of strained bilateral ties will serve the mutual interest of the two countries.The Gimpo-Haneda flights have been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.