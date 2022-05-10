Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Gov't to Hold First Cabinet Meeting to Approve Extra Budget Plan

Written: 2022-05-12 08:07:08Updated: 2022-05-12 10:10:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Suk Yeol government will hold its first Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, set for Thursday afternoon at the new presidential office in the Yongsan district of Seoul, is expected to bring together seven ministers appointed by Yoon and others from the Moon Jae-in government.

President Yoon is expected to formally appoint the foreign and interior ministers ahead of the meeting to satisfy the quorum requirement. According to regulations on Cabinet meetings, a majority of Cabinet members must be present for a meeting and consent of two thirds present is necessary for approval.

This means eleven Cabinet members must be present to hold the meeting, but  Yoon and the seven ministers only make up eight. 

In Thursday's meeting, the Cabinet will review this year's second supplementary budget aimed at compensating COVID-19 pandemic-hit small merchants by providing three-point-seven million self-employed people and small businesses with at least six million won each.

The government plans to submit the extra budget bill to the National Assembly on Friday if the plan is approved at the Cabinet meeting.
