Politics

Candidate Registration Begins for June 1 Local Elections

Written: 2022-05-12 08:12:38Updated: 2022-05-12 12:04:58

Candidate Registration Begins for June 1 Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) opened registration on Thursday for candidates running in the June 1 local elections.

The two-day candidate registration also began on Thursday for contenders running for parliamentary seats in by-elections, which will be held on the same day as the local elections. 

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is seeking reelection, registered his candidacy on Thursday morning before formally declaring his bid.

Former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Song Young-gil, who is running against Oh for Seoul mayor, registered his candidacy through a representative.

The ruling People Power Party candidate Kim Eun-hye and DP's Kim Dong-yeon, who are vying for Gyeonggi Province governor, also registered on Thursday.

Those who registered for the elections will be able to launch their campaigns from next Thursday.
