US Reaffirms Close Coordination with S. Korea to Address N. Korea Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to closely coordinate with the Yoon Suk Yeol government in dealing with threats from North Korea, while stressing cooperation with allies and partners.State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about Washington's North Korea policy in comparison with Yoon's remarks on the North during his inauguration speech.Yoon said on Tuesday that if North Korea takes the path toward substantial denuclearization, South Korea is prepared to present an audacious plan to strengthen the North's economy.Price said that there is no more pressing challenge than that posed by the North's weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.He said the U.S. will closely coordinate with South Korea and Japan to address the threats and to reach the goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The spokesperson said the U.S. has made very clear that it is willing to engage in good faith diplomacy with North Korea with no hostile intent.Price stressed that the U.S.' only intent is to see the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in the interest of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. He also underscored that allies and partners are one of the key sources of power for the U.S.