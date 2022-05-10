New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 35,906

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell below 40-thousand amid a general downward trend in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 35-thousand-906 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 12 cases from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-694-thousand-677.The daily tally dropped by some six thousand from a week ago. It is also the smallest number of infections reported on a Thursday in 14 weeks.The number of critically ill patients dropped by 29 from a day ago to 354, down 87 from the daily average of the previous week.There were 63 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-554. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical patients stands at 19-point-two percent, while more than 236-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home nationwide, down 33-hundred from a day ago.