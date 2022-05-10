Car, Bike Makers to Recall 12,000 Vehicles for Software, Other Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that seven auto and bike manufacturers will recall nearly 12-thousand vehicles for software and other issues.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Korea and six other companies are recalling a combined eleven-thousand-958 units across 19 models.Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall about 76-hundred cars from eight models, including the S 580 4MATIC, over software errors in their rear signal control module.Toyota Motor Korea will recall about 18-hundred vehicles from two models for software errors affecting brake control devices.The ministry plans to impose a fine on Toyota after reviewing its measures to address the problems.Tesla Korea, Stellantis Korea, BMW Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Bike Korea will also recall their vehicles for various software errors and mechanical issues, including bugs related to the engines, touchscreens and airbag control devices.The seven companies will notify car owners of the details via mail or text message and provide the repairs and software updates for free.