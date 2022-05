Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has expelled three-term lawmaker Park Wan-joo amid allegations he engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior.DP Spokesperson Shin Hyun-young told reporters on Thursday that the party reached the decision during a meeting of its interim leadership committee to address an incident of sexual misconduct within the party.Shin said the DP regrets that such a case occurred in the party, adding that it will not reveal details in order to protect the victim and prevent secondary victimization.Park, who represents Cheonan-B District in South Chungcheong Province, has served on the party’s Supreme Council and as head of the party’s policy committee.