Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Court Suspends Police Rally Ban nearby New Presidential Office

Written: 2022-05-12 13:34:34Updated: 2022-05-12 14:36:42

Court Suspends Police Rally Ban nearby New Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court suspended a police ban on assemblies and demonstrations near the new presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District, prompting the police to appeal the ruling.

According to the ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court on Wednesday, the presidential office is not legally equivalent to the presidential residence, where rallies and assemblies are banned within 100 meters.

The court added a condition stipulating that the events should be restricted to a maximum duration of one-and-a-half hours in consideration of security and traffic congestion.

This comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to the former defense ministry headquarters in Yongsan, while designating the former foreign minister's residence in the same district as the new presidential home.

The police, arguing that the president's office is a part of the executive residence as it pertains to laws relating to assemblies and protests, planned to appeal.

Earlier, a civic group representing sexual minorities filed a petition after the police banned their planned march from Yongsan Station to Itaewon on Saturday, passing by the new executive compound.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >