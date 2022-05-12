Nominee Open to Supporting N. Korea after 1st COVID-19 Case

Photo : KBS News

Unification minister nominee Kwon Young-se said he is open to actively supporting North Korea after the regime admitted for the first time to a confirmed case of COVID-19.At his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday, Kwon said the ministry has already allocated a budget to provide the North with COVID-19 vaccines, and that he plans to actively seek ways for cross-border cooperation.The nominee said he would consider sending a presidential envoy for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying some policies from the previous government must continue despite an administrative change.When asked about the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's North Korea policy direction, however, Kwon said now is the time for sanctions, especially considering Pyongyang's rapid advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.He added that the door to inter-Korean dialogue will remain open, and should the North return to negotiations, the new government will seek ways to guarantee the regime's security and to economically support the North.