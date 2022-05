Photo : KBS News

Independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik lost his parliamentary seat after his indictment for violating election laws during the 2020 parliamentary election.The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it upheld a lower court's suspended prison sentence of one year and four months for Lee for violating the Public Official Election Act.Elected public officials lose their seats when sentenced to a prison term or a fine of more than one million won for election law violations.Lee is accused of conspiring with city council members in an attempt to influence Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 parliamentary election.He is already in the midst of serving a six-year prison term for for embezzlement of company funds and a breach of trust involving Eastar Jet.