Job Satisfaction among Teachers Suffers Decline

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Job satisfaction among teachers has considerably dropped.The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations revealed the results of a survey on Wednesday that was conducted on over 84-hundred teachers at kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools and universities nationwide.A mere 29-point-nine percent of respondents said they would choose the profession again, marking the first time the rate has dipped below 30 percent.Just above 33 percent said they were happy or content with their profession.The number one challenge cited by teachers was the guidance of problematic students at 24-point-six percent, followed by parent-teacher relations and a heavy workload unrelated to teaching.The federation said the lack of student guidance measures, defamation by parents and excessive workloads were undermining the morale and pride of teachers.The survey found that nearly 78 percent of respondents said they became demoralized in the past one to two years while 56 percent said teachers' authority was not being protected at educational institutions.